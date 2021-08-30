Sky Cams
Tybee mayor discuss moratorium on registering property as short-term vacation rental

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A 90-day moratorium on short term vacation rentals is now in effect on Tybee Island.

This will prevent people from registering their property as an STVR.

“How can we find a balance that will give the neighbors who live here full time a sense of community that we’ve always enjoyed, while allowing our visitors to have a good experience on Tybee,” Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said.

The 90-day moratorium was voted on in last week’s city council meeting.

Mayor Sessions says issues including parking, noise and garbage are some of the complaints residents say they have when it comes to STVR’s. As for the city’s concerns: overpopulation. Sessions says STVRs are starting to take a toll on the city’s infrastructure.

“There is no rule on occupancy, so that three bedroom, two bath could, and often does, have 15-20 people. Our water and sewer, our infrastructure is becoming more and more of an issue,” she said.

In order to help mitigate these issues, Sessions says they want to work closely with the community over the next 90 days through various town hall meetings and work groups.

“We will offer people the opportunity to sign up to look at some of the priority issues we’ve talked about and also to see if there are other issues that we’re missing,” Mayor Sessions said.

Mayor Sessions says the moratorium will end on Nov. 26 and at that point the city will reconvene.

“We will then review what the next steps may be and what timeline we would go to in implementing those steps,” she said.

