Wayne County schools to begin virtual learning on Tuesday, September 7

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System has announced that students will return to virtual learning on Tuesday, September 7 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

Tuesday, August 31 will be an “optional attendance school day” for Wayne County students, according to the release. Staff will be required to work.

Wayne County schools will remain closed from the week, from Wednesday, September 1 through Friday, September 3. Staff and students have Monday, September 6 off for the Labor Day holiday, and virtual learning will begin on Tuesday, September 7.

The district also announced that all extracurricular activities are postponed beginning Tuesday, August 31.

For additional information on how to request a Chromebook for a Wayne County student, read the release in full:

