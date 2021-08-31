Additional National Guard members arrive at Memorial Health to assist with COVID surge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional members of the National Guard arrived at Memorial Health on Tuesday to help staff handle the surge in COVID and non-COVID patients.

Memorial Health Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker says they are thankful the National Guard has stepped in to support them and other health systems. He says they’re moving patients, screening visitors and working directly with nurses so hospital staff can be more present bedside with patients.

He says their help is critical now because the hospital currently has 170 patients with active and recovering COVID-19 infections, and at least 43 of those patients are in the ICU. Dr. Thacker says the majority of COVID-19 patients admitted are unvaccinated, but these numbers don’t really tell the full story because some have been hospitalized for weeks.

“We’re talking about a resurgence right now, but really we’ve been living through this pandemic for more than 18 months now. And for many of our team members, this has just been a long, long never-ending event. And so just having the support, having recognition that these are challenging times, and putting resources to trying to make it easier for our nursing staff and our team members to care for our patients is certainly well-received,” said Dr. Thacker.

Dr. Thacker also says they’ve seen a noticeable increase in families coming to their clinics to get vaccinated. He says they will continue to host these vaccine clinics until the community no longer needs it.

