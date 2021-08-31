America’s longest war ends but veterans continue to feel the pain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Aug. 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m., local time in Afghanistan, the last United States C-17 flight was wheels up and the war was over. A long-fought battle, nearly two decades against terrorist groups responsible for the 9/11 attacks, has come to an end.

The ending was not an easy mission, as the U.S. carried out the largest noncombatant evacuation in history. As the final flight took off, reports of gunfire in celebration took place over Kabul.

The war may have come to the end, but the battle still continues for many veterans as they reflect on not only their time in this war but others as well. Mental health issues have long been a problem that many servicemen and women face coming back, and these events only exacerbate them.

Zach Garretson, a veteran who served in Iraq, said, “There’s almost like a betrayal and there’s a lot of anger. I’ve talked at a lot of events in the area, and they kind of feel the same way that they almost feel betrayed by, by giving their time to the place and not seen a great result at the end.”

However; for Garretson, this time was not a waste.

“I encourage any veterans out there who are kind of struggling with that concept right now to look at some of the great things that are still happening, you know, what other military in the world would someone hand their baby over to, to get a better life,” he said.

Operation Warrior Resolution is stepping up efforts to help affected veterans. The group’s CEO and president, Kendra Simpkins, said they’re gearing up to provide mental health support. “We have therapists that can show up immediately so there’s no waiting. If you need that support right away, contact us and we’ll get you set up for that support.”

Garretson recommended to veterans who are struggling to talk to somebody.

“There’s a big stigma in this country right now, involving mental health, especially with men. We’ve been told our whole lives, you know, just rub some dirt on and get back up, get back in the game, you know, tough it out. I think that’s all nonsense... Since getting involved with this OWR,” Garretson said. “There are still struggles but it’s been a pretty significant difference in the last eight months ever since I got involved in this.”

