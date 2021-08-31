Brooklet Peanut Festival canceled due to rising COVID cases in community

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of one South Georgia festival say they’re cancelling again this year.

Committee members for the Peanut Festival in Brooklet made their decision Monday night. They pointed to the increase of COVID cases in Bulloch and surrounding counties.

The chairman also noted the average age of the volunteers as a concern. It was scheduled to happen Sept. 18.

The committee chair says this decision was tougher than last year’s call to cancel.

“It was the toughest decision we’ve ever had to make. We hated it. But, for the good of the community, we felt it was the best thing we could do,” Festival Chairman Randy Newman said.

He says they’ll start issuing refund checks to vendors who’d already paid their fees. He says they’re already looking forward to 2022.

