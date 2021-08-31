Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Brooklet Peanut Festival canceled due to rising COVID cases in community

(Pixabay)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of one South Georgia festival say they’re cancelling again this year.

Committee members for the Peanut Festival in Brooklet made their decision Monday night. They pointed to the increase of COVID cases in Bulloch and surrounding counties.

The chairman also noted the average age of the volunteers as a concern. It was scheduled to happen Sept. 18.

The committee chair says this decision was tougher than last year’s call to cancel.

“It was the toughest decision we’ve ever had to make. We hated it. But, for the good of the community, we felt it was the best thing we could do,” Festival Chairman Randy Newman said.

He says they’ll start issuing refund checks to vendors who’d already paid their fees. He says they’re already looking forward to 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glynn County Schools, Liberty County Schools, and Beach High School in Savannah will make the...
Some schools in Coastal Ga. moving to virtual learning due to rise in Covid cases
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp announces vaccine incentive for those on State Health Benefit Plan
Statesboro teacher dies after complications with COVID-19
The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found
The new soundstage will be located on the edge of Savannah city limits at the intersection of...
New studio complex set to break ground in Savannah

Latest News

Suspect charged with murder after Beaufort Co. man killed in April
Suspect charged with murder after Beaufort Co. man killed in April
Suspect charged with murder after Beaufort Co. man killed in April
Suspect charged with murder after Beaufort Co. man killed in April
Savannah Kennel Club raising money for disaster relief trailer
Savannah Kennel Club raising money for disaster relief trailer
Savannah Kennel Club raising money for disaster relief trailer
Savannah Kennel Club raising money for disaster relief trailer