Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

City of Beaufort, local doctor teaming up for COVID-19 vaccine community discussion

Join Beaufort Memorial ER Doctor Luke Baxley and city of Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray Tuesday...
Join Beaufort Memorial ER Doctor Luke Baxley and city of Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray Tuesday night for a Facebook Live discussion about the current COVID-19 situation and the vaccine.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - At Beaufort Memorial, there are 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and about 94-percent of those are not vaccinated.

Beaufort Memorial and the city of Beaufort are teaming up for a new effort to relieve strain on hospitals and get the community vaccinated.

Mayor Stephen Murray says for months there has been misinformation going around on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine, so on Tuesday, Aug. 31, he hopes to use social media to reach the public with the facts from a local doctor.

ER Doctor Luke Baxley from Beaufort Memorial will join Mayor Murray for a Facebook Live discussion about the current situation at the hospital because of Covid. After an update, they will start taking questions on the Facebook feed about the vaccine. They’ll answer everything from its efficacy, booster shots, vaccines for children, and any concerns about fertility.

They expect the livestream to last about 45 minutes and hope to get all the questions answered by a local health care professional.

“I think a lot of us were sad and disappointed to see the spike come back and we are talking with our medical providers on a weekly basis and our hospital capacity is seriously strained and heading in the wrong direction. I think I had hoped that once vaccines were out there, people would just go and get them, we would beat Covid and a high percentage of folks that received the vaccines, so, I am sad to see we are in this position again,” said Stephen Murray, City of Beaufort Mayor.

Mayor Murray says that the way to get through this is coming together as a community, talk about the issues and get questions answered.

You can join the Facebook Live Community Conversation Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m. on the City of Beaufort’s Facebook page.

Just a reminder -- Mayor Murray and Dr. Baxley will have a community conversation TOMORROW NIGHT (8:30 p.m. Aug. 31) to...

Posted by City Beaufort SC on Monday, August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glynn County Schools, Liberty County Schools, and Beach High School in Savannah will make the...
Some schools in Coastal Ga. moving to virtual learning due to rise in Covid cases
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp announces vaccine incentive for those on State Health Benefit Plan
The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found
The new soundstage will be located on the edge of Savannah city limits at the intersection of...
New studio complex set to break ground in Savannah
Statesboro teacher dies after complications with COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the cusp of surpassing January peaks in Georgia.
Georgia hospitals brimming with patients seek more oxygen
COVID hospitalizations at record highs in Savannah
Jasper Co. School District moving to virtual learning for two weeks
Jasper Co. School District moving to virtual learning for two weeks
Statesboro hosptial pushed to max capacity
Statesboro hospital pushed to max capacity