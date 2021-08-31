City of Beaufort, local doctor teaming up for COVID-19 vaccine community discussion

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - At Beaufort Memorial, there are 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and about 94-percent of those are not vaccinated.

Beaufort Memorial and the city of Beaufort are teaming up for a new effort to relieve strain on hospitals and get the community vaccinated.

Mayor Stephen Murray says for months there has been misinformation going around on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine, so on Tuesday, Aug. 31, he hopes to use social media to reach the public with the facts from a local doctor.

ER Doctor Luke Baxley from Beaufort Memorial will join Mayor Murray for a Facebook Live discussion about the current situation at the hospital because of Covid. After an update, they will start taking questions on the Facebook feed about the vaccine. They’ll answer everything from its efficacy, booster shots, vaccines for children, and any concerns about fertility.

They expect the livestream to last about 45 minutes and hope to get all the questions answered by a local health care professional.

“I think a lot of us were sad and disappointed to see the spike come back and we are talking with our medical providers on a weekly basis and our hospital capacity is seriously strained and heading in the wrong direction. I think I had hoped that once vaccines were out there, people would just go and get them, we would beat Covid and a high percentage of folks that received the vaccines, so, I am sad to see we are in this position again,” said Stephen Murray, City of Beaufort Mayor.

Mayor Murray says that the way to get through this is coming together as a community, talk about the issues and get questions answered.

You can join the Facebook Live Community Conversation Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m. on the City of Beaufort’s Facebook page.

