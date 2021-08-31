Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alyson Tackitt
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Panhandle Public Health District would like to remind Panhandle residents that while the air seems cooler, mosquitos have not gone away. PPHD encourages all students, athletes, coaches, and fans to practice mosquito prevention to help fight the spread of West Nile. There has been five positive human West Nile cases and two positive horse cases in the Panhandle. To prevent mosquito bites make sure you wear long sleeves and long pants outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active, use insect repellent that contains deet, check for standing water in the area, and if any is present drain immediately, and ask your vet how you can get your horses vaccinated for West Nile.

Copyright 2021 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glynn County Schools, Liberty County Schools, and Beach High School in Savannah will make the...
Some schools in Coastal Ga. moving to virtual learning due to rise in Covid cases
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp announces vaccine incentive for those on State Health Benefit Plan
Statesboro teacher dies after complications with COVID-19
The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found
The new soundstage will be located on the edge of Savannah city limits at the intersection of...
New studio complex set to break ground in Savannah

Latest News

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson: Mandatory vaccinations for city employees possible
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson: Mandatory vaccinations for city employees possible
Statesboro organization collecting donations for Ida victims
Statesboro organization collecting donations for Ida victims
Statesboro organization collecting donations for Ida victims
Statesboro organization collecting donations for Ida victims
Shelter Cove project hopes to improve walking pathways on Hilton Head Island
Shelter Cove project hopes to improve walking pathways on Hilton Head Island