Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-31-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure in the Atlantic will continue to influence our area into Tuesday. This will keep us mostly dry and warm. The remnants of Ida will pass well to our north today into Wednesday. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers and storms. As Ida moves away it will trail a cold front through the area Thursday. It will stall across central Florida into the weekend. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low. Temps will cooler with some 60s expected in the mornings by Friday.

Today will see a mix of and and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Ida is now a tropical depression moving into Tennessee. It will become non tropical by Wednesday as it slowly moves to the northeast towards New Jersey. Tropical Depression Kate is located about 1000 miles southeast of Bermuda in the central Atlantic Ocean. It will slowly move generally northward and remain over open water. A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a 90% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves to the west-northwest. There is no threat to any land at this time. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the southwest Caribbean Sea. There is a 20% chance this area will become tropical in the next 5 days as it moves slowly west-west northwest towards Central America.

Marine Forecast: Today: S winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: SW winds at 15-20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. Seas 3-4 ft building to 4-5 ft in the afternoon.

