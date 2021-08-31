Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Fort Bragg commander last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last to leave.
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier...
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 244 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 13 seconds.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – A Fort Bragg commander has been identified as the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan, officially bringing the 20-year war to a close.

A tweet from the Department of Defense said Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last to leave. A photo showed him boarding a C-17 on Aug. 30.

According to his military biography, Donahue was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the infantry branch in 1992 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He has since served as a platoon leader in Korea, Fort Polk, Louisiana and the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Ga.

Following time at the Pentagon, Donahue served as assistant operations officer, squadron operations officer, squadron executive officer, troop commander, selection and training detachment commander, operations officer, squadron commander, and deputy brigade commander within US Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, according to the military.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war.

In announcing the completion of the evacuation and war effort. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 p.m. Washington time, or one minute before midnight in Kabul. He said a number of American citizens, likely numbering in “the very low hundreds,” were left behind, and that he believes they will still be able to leave the country.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glynn County Schools, Liberty County Schools, and Beach High School in Savannah will make the...
Some schools in Coastal Ga. moving to virtual learning due to rise in Covid cases
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp announces vaccine incentive for those on State Health Benefit Plan
The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found
Statesboro teacher dies after complications with COVID-19
The new soundstage will be located on the edge of Savannah city limits at the intersection of...
New studio complex set to break ground in Savannah

Latest News

Suspect charged with murder of Wayne Co. man
FILE PHOTO - Mosquito testing in Chatham County.
Mosquito samples collected in Chatham Co. test positive for West Nile Virus
The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department will be offering free Narcan training at...
Overdose awareness day in Beaufort County
Join Beaufort Memorial ER Doctor Luke Baxley and city of Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray Tuesday...
City of Beaufort, local doctor teaming up for COVID-19 vaccine community discussion