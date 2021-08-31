SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stray bullets flew into innocent people’s homes Sunday night in Jasper County.

One of those bullets barreled into a child’s bedroom. Neighbors say this is just one of many shots fired incidents near Bees Creek Road in the area of Fordville Road and Forrest Drive.

Neighbors who spoke with WTOC off camera say they heard a string of gunshots Sunday night.

One parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WTOC a bullet came through their child’s window and into their mattress. They say the child was not in the room when it happened.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after bullet enters child's bed (WTOC)

Sheriff Donald Hipp says it all began Saturday at a nearby gas station with two men between the ages of 18 to 24.

“It was a feud between two individuals and they both were riding with additional friends in the car,” said. Sheriff Donald Hipp. “That lead over to from the incident that took Saturday evening into shots being fired on Sunday evening. We understand the seriousness of the event to which we indeed we are taking very seriously and that’s why were working on this matter from last night up until now and will continue to work on it we have resolve the issue until someone has been arrested and place in jail.”

Sheriff Hipp says neighbors were not the targets of this shots fired incident Sunday.

Additionally, Sheriff Hipp says investigators found 40 shell casings at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says patrols have increased in the area, but Sheriff Hipp says when deputies leave, crime like this happens.

One couple showed WTOC the damage inside of their home. Bullets came through their window, hitting the wall, bouncing off the wall and then hitting a stove.

They told WTOC they had to move into another room in their home to avoid the gunfire. Neighbors in the area also say they need security cameras and want to form a neighborhood watch.

Sheriff Hipp says this is a very active investigation and there are some persons of interest.

He asking neighbors to report anything to the Sheriff’s Office if they saw something.

Whoever is responsible has not been caught.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.