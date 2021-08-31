Sky Cams
Mosquito samples collected in Chatham Co. test positive for West Nile Virus

FILE PHOTO - Mosquito testing in Chatham County.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two mosquito samples collected from Wilmington Island have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to Chatham County Mosquito Control.

According to a news release from the Coastal Health District, these are the first mosquito samples to test positive for the virus in Chatham County in 2021.

There have been zero confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus so far in the eight county Coastal Health District.

Residents are always encouraged to follow the “5 Ds” of mosquito bite prevention:

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain – Empty any outdoor containers holding standing water because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

