Overdose awareness day in Beaufort County

The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department will be offering free Narcan training at their offices in Beaufort and Bluffton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.(KAUZ)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is hoping to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the community after 70 lives lost to drug overdoses last year.

Everything from Narcan training, to a memorial for lives lost and information about getting rid of your unused drugs will be happening on Tuesday.

On National Overdose Awareness Day, a group of advocates are asking for the public to take some time to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs or hide any pills currently in your home.

If you have lost someone to an overdose you are invited to wear purple and bring a pair of shoes representing their loved one for the Empty Shoe Memorial.  It’s happening in Beaufort at the corner of Boundary Street and Ribaut Road from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday. On the corner will be 70 pairs of shoes representing the 70 lives lost in Beaufort County to drug overdoses in 2020, including Catherine Forester’s son Michael.

“It shouldn’t happen, it doesn’t have to happen, we need more awareness, we need to destigmatize this drug use because it can be anyone,” said Catherine Forester who is organizing the memorial. “We know people that use drugs and if we have access to the Narcan then we might be able to save a life.”

Also on Tuesday, the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department will be offering free Narcan training at their offices in Beaufort and Bluffton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is a 5 minute drive-thru training that will help you understand signs of an overdose and help someone who may be overdosing.

The Beaufort Office is located at 1905 Duke Street and you need to call 843-255-6013 to schedule an appointment. The Bluffton Office is located at 4819 Bluffton Parkway and you need to call 843-255-6020 to schedule an appointment.

