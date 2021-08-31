SC Supreme Court to hear 2 mask lawsuits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers this week.

The state Supreme Court has set aside two hours to hear the cases Tuesday.

South Carolina lawmakers passed an item in the state budget in June threatening school districts with losing state money if they required masks.

The local governments involved in the cases are Columbia and Richland 2 schools.

They will likely argue that requiring or banning masks has no place in the state budget, a bill whose purpose is to raise and spend money.

South Carolina law requires legislation to have one clear subject.

MASKS & THE STATE SUPREME COURT: Back at it this morning. 2 cases to watch today.



1. AG wilson lawsuit over Columbia’s mask mandate for schools



2. R2 Request for an injunction on the state budget rule that prohibits state funds for mask mandates



Follow @wis10 pic.twitter.com/0qOclV3TAS — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.