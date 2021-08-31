Shelter Cove project hopes to improve walking pathways on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One Lowcountry park is getting an upgrade that community leaders hope will connect the island.

Veterans Memorial Park on Hilton Head Island is surrounded by other areas where people go to relax or have a good time. The problem is, right now none of those areas are connected by walking paths so people have to drive from place to place.

That’s where the town’s Shelter Cove Connectivity Plan comes in. After a few months of construction, they say it will be much easier to get around.

“The Shelter Cove Connectivity Project will include new public art location, it will include pathway improvement, parking, lighting, landscaping, and signage,” said Landscape/Urban Design Associate Shea Farrar.

Farrar says the project will help out the art scene on Hilton Head Island as well.

“Not only will the project involve the additional pathway connections, it will also become home to our public art program and will put in the foundation for the towns rotating art exhibits,” said Farrar.

She says people will be able to see 10 different exhibits along one connected path when the project is finished, something the town can’t wait for.

“We’re very excited for this new venture and we hope it brings a lot of value to the community and provides new spaces for everyone to enjoy,” said Farrar.

The town’s goal is to have the project done before Veterans Day in November, but Farrar says COVID-19 could delay the timeline.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.