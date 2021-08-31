Statesboro organization collecting donations for Ida victims

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As storm victims continue to count the losses, communities like Statesboro organize to lend a hand.

The director of Christian Social Ministries says he started this drive almost before the storm had passed. He knew he and the community had to do something. John Long says donations started coming as soon as he put out the call.

The devastation from New Orleans to Baton Rouge and places in between has folks responding.

“I called our contact in Lake Charles, where we went last year. We have a relationship with them. They put me in touch with a pastor in Walker, Louisiana which is a suburb of Baton Rouge,” Long said.

Long and others in this community took supplies last year and stayed days in order to help. He says they have several pallets of non-perishable food to take this time.

He says, even in a pandemic, most in this community have a roof over their head and clean water to drink. The suffering there prompts him and others to share.

“We were spared. But one day, we won’t be. One day, that Cat4 or Cat5 will come right over Statesboro,” Long said.

He’s still looking for someone with a trailer to haul the supplies, but he hopes to have that finalized soon.

You can drop off supplies at CSM’s two thrift store locations in College Plaza and on North Parrish Street. Long hopes to have enough donations to head that way by the weekend.

