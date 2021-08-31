Sky Cams
Suspect charged with murder after Beaufort Co. man killed in April

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Relations between law enforcement and their communities have been the focus of a lot of discussion in recent years.

“On April 11, a Sunday, my brother, Joshua Reed Paige, was murdered,” Sherey Terry said.

Four months later, the Beaufort Police Department arrested a man that Terry says was her brother’s friend and charged him with murder.

“Our grievance was put on hold because of questions and confusion so now, now, we can begin to grieve,” Terry said.

After all she and her family had been through, Terry called us, wanting everyone to hear her message.

“There are people who look like me, who are going through what I’m going through who may be skeptical about ever reaching out to a police officer and I just want to assure them that the police are not the enemy,” she said.

She believes the help of the citizens in Beaufort County was crucial in her brother’s case and wants to see that kind of cooperation everywhere.

“The community and the police have to work together,” Terry said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made a third arrest in a deadly shooting that happened back in April. Paul Washington Jr. was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Joshua Paige.

Baron Brown-Lights and Isaac Smalls Jr. were already arrested and charged with conspiracy.

