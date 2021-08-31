Suspect charged with murder of Wayne Co. man

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged a suspect with the murder of Jerry Lee Davis in Wayne County in January 2021.

According to the GBI, 31-year-old Christopher Reginald Sumlin is charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children and burglary. Sumlin is accused of killing Lewis at his home in Wayne County on Jan. 13.

Sumlin was already in custody in Tattnall County on charges related to the death of Bobby Kicklighter in Glennville, Ga.

