Taking Care of Business: Central Station

By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a long road bringing, what is now the Central Station, to life in downtown Springfield.

“We bought the building in July of 2017 and we weren’t able to start until the Spring of 2018,” said co-owner Rebecca Tebeau.

Taking what was once an old gas station turned fried chicken joint and transforming it into what it is now didn’t come easily.

“It took us a little while. We had a couple of hiccups that kind of slowed us down,” said Tebeau.

Of course, a few setbacks certainly weren’t going to discourage Tebeau.

“Well, I like construction and I like rebuilding and seeing things come to life again.”

But just as things were starting to come to life, “then COVID came,” said Tebeau.

A roadblock she couldn’t have seen coming.

“Well, I really wasn’t sure what to do. We went ahead and stuck our necks out and decided to go for it.”

Despite the pandemic, opening their restaurant in November of 2020.

“We kind of went for it hoping for the best. Giving outside opportunities for people to sit outside,” Tebeau says.

Outdoor dining, socially distanced, and adding curbside pickup.

All adjustments Tebeau made on the fly to help ensure her restaurant made it off the ground.

Which nearly a year later, thanks to hard work, “we’ve got some really good employees,” and maybe a little divine intervention,“ blessings from God.”

It would seem one of Springfield’s newest restaurants is taking care of business.

“Come out and see what Springfield has done. Springfield is looking great and I’m privileged to be a part of it,” said Tebeau.

For more on Central Station, click here.

