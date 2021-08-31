Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Warm day, with spotty storms possible in the afternoon

By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning. While it’s, of course, humid outside... temperatures are on the milder side. Most communities are in the low to mid-70s versus closer to 80 degrees out the door this morning.

The forecast is dry and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky through the morning commute. Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the lower 90s this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter - closer to 100 degrees - with the humidity factored in.

Isolated, to scattered, showers and storms are forecast to roll in from the west this afternoon and evening as the remnants of Ida pass well to our north. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible in a few spots through dinner-time. The chance of scattered rain lingers into Wednesday. Rain will be hit-or-miss, but could be heavy in a couple of spots through mid-afternoon.

Cooler, drier weather builds in late in the work-week. We could enjoy our coolest stringer of mornings in a couple months Friday, into the weekend, along with a dry forecast.

Overall, the weekend looks great for Labor Day plans.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

