Beaufort streetlights to use LEDs

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A new program in the City of Beaufort this week is lighting the way to helping save money and the environment.

Over the next few days, streetlights in the City of Beaufort will be switched to LEDs. Paul Fischer, spokesperson from Dominion Energy, says the project will do wonders for the area’s energy consumption.

“They’re gonna reduce their energy consumption as a community by more than 386,000 kilowatt hours a year. To put that in some perspective, an average household can use between 10,000-12,000 kilowatt hours a year,” said Fischer.

That means the city will save the energy of about 38 households in the next year. Fischer says going to LEDs has environmental benefits too.

“By reducing that energy consumption with programs like this, we’re also reducing our carbon footprint and that’s great for the City of Beaufort, that’s great for the environment, that’s great for all of us,” he said.

These workers told me there might be one other crew helping change all these streetlights, but as far they’re concerned, it’s up to them to get all 850 plus switched to LEDs.

