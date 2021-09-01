Charleston International Airport goes smoke, vape free

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport says they will no longer tolerate smoking or vaping anywhere on their property.

Airport leaders are instituting the ban in an effort to maintain what they say is the health, safety and welfare of the traveling public.

Charleston International Airport Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer Spencer Pryor says the airport will be smoke-free as of Wednesday.

Pryor says this ban includes all enclosed public spaces, outside of the terminal, shuttles, sidewalks, rest areas, as well as public and employee parking lots, and other Airport Authority owned buildings and facilities.

The airport will ban cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vapes, puff bars, and any smoke or vapor producing device after Pryor cited a previous CDC study that documented how secondhand smoke travels from designated smoking areas into nonsmoking areas in airports. He says nonsmoking travelers and employees can be exposed.

“Our mission is to make the airport campus a safe and healthy environment for travelers, guests, and workers,” Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey said. “The health risks associated with secondhand smoke are irrefutable. Creating a smoke-free environment at CHS will help us achieve reach this goal.”

Pryor says the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department will begin enforcing the ban and people who continue to smoke or vape will be subject to fines.

The airport will not only post public announcements through social media, signage and media outreach, but Pryor says they will introduce pre-recorded terminal speaker announcements set to play at regular intervals.

