Community, students, staff invited to Vaccine Clinic at Beach High

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, all students at Beach High School are learning virtually due to a rise in COVID case numbers.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Savannah-Chatham County School District is inviting students and their friends and family to come to the school’s vaccine clinic.

The clinic was planned before the school switched to virtual this week and they decided to host it anyway. But instead of it being just for students and staff that were already on campus, they decided to open it up to anyone in the community that has not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System will be there giving out the FDA approved Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older, and they will also have Johnson & Johnson for anyone 18 or older that would like the single dose shot.

They have 200 Pfizer doses and 60 Johnson & Johnson shots that they are able to give out.

LaSaundra Wade, who is organizing the clinic, hopes to give out their entire supply but does not know what to expect. No matter what, she hopes to see students stopping by with their family members.

“The goal is familiarity. We want our students to feel comfortable taking care of their health and if they are in an environment that they are used to and around people that they know, they are more likely to trust us and do what needs to be done in terms of vaccination,” said LaSaundra Wade, Coordinator of Healthcare Sciences at Beach High School.

Anybody who gets a shot Wednesday is entered to win one of two $25 Visa Gift Cards. And the person that brings the most family members to get vaccinated will win a $50 Visa Gift Card.

If you want to stop by, the clinic will be open Wednesday morning from 7:45 to 11:15 a.m. at the Beach High School Community Wellness Education and Screening clinic (3001 Hopkins St, Savannah, GA 31405). Uber will offer free rides to anyone getting a vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you do come, the school will also be offering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine in four weeks.

If interested in receiving a vaccine, please complete this online form here.

Contact Mrs. L. Wade at lasaundra.wade@sccpss.com or call 912-395-5337 if you have any questions.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.