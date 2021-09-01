Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure in the Atlantic will continue to influence our area today. This will keep us mostly dry and warm. The remnants of Ida will pass well to our north today. This will bring some clouds and a slight chance for showers and storms. As Ida moves away it will trail a cold front through the area Thursday. It will stall across central Florida into the weekend. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low. Temps will cooler with some 60s expected in the mornings by Friday. A couple of cold fronts will impact the area next week.

Today will see a mix of and and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Ida is now a post tropical cyclone over West Virginia. Tropical Depression Kate is located about 800 miles southeast of Bermuda in the central Atlantic Ocean. It will slowly move generally northward and remain over open water and become extra-tropical Thursday night. Tropical Storm Larry is located about 300 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves to the west northwest. There is no threat to any land at this time. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the southwest Caribbean Sea. There is a 30% chance this area will become tropical in the next 5 days as it moves slowly west-west northwest towards Central America.

Marine Forecast: Small Craft Advisory in effect until late tonight. Today: SW winds at 15-20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. Seas 3-5 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 15-20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. Seas 4-5 ft subsiding to 3-4 ft after midnight. Thursday: W winds at 10-15 kt becoming N 5-10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft.

