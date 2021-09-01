Gift cards given to recipients at Statesboro vaccine clinic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A vaccine clinic in Statesboro brought out people and protestors.

The vaccine clinic at Statesboro City Hall drew dozens of people to get their shot and drew vocal opposition.

A few at a time, people registered outside to go inside for the vaccination. Some say they planned for this and others came on the spur of the moment.

“I was coming by and saw the sign about the free shots, and I thought, ‘if they’re having it at City Hall, it must be important,’” Priscilla Ann Clark said.

City leaders say they picked Sept. 1 for a reason.

“First of the month is when we have quite a bit of traffic coming into City Hall. In this case, we’re trying to capitalize on people coming through,” City Manager Charles Penny said.

Outside, two women distributed flyers with anti-vaccination information and links to articles. They gave one to folks signing up for the shot.

“And it’s very important that all people who receive anything into their body - either medication or vaccination - have well-informed consent.”

City leaders say vaccination is important enough they offered gift cards for the first 200 people who got one.

When you look at 95 percent of the people in the COVID ward of the hospital, that tells us that to get this pandemic behind us, we need to get people vaccinated.”

The city manager says they’re still finalizing the details of a sweepstakes project where people could get vaccinated and sign up for a chance at cash and prizes. He expects to have the details at Tuesday’s council meeting.

