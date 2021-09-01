Sky Cams
Location, date change for Savannah Philharmonic’s ‘Phil in the Park’ concert

FILE PHOTO
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A location and date change has been announced for the Savannah Philharmonic’s “Phil in the Park” concert.

Due to the city’s cancellation of events in public spaces due to COVID-19, the Philharmonic is moving the event just a few blocks away.

The free, outdoor concert will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14 on the lawn of the Metal Building at Kehoe Iron Works/Trustees’ Garden at 660 E. Broughton St.

The grounds will open at 2 p.m. and live music will begin at 3 p.m. The 5 p.m. concert will feature the Savannah Philharmonic orchestra.

Free tickets are available online at savannahphilharmonic.org.

