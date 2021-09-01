Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Man arrested after burglary of tobacco products valued at $2500 in Yemassee

Zackery Nathan Williams, 36, of Sumter was arrested by Yemassee Police and Hampton County...
Zackery Nathan Williams, 36, of Sumter was arrested by Yemassee Police and Hampton County Sheriff's deputies for Burglary.(Yemassee Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - Yemassee Police and Hampton County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after $2,500-worth of tobacco products were stolen from a gas station, according to a release from Yemassee Police.

Officers with the Yemassee Police Department and deputies with the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a burglary at the BP gas station on Lane Street around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. Law enforcement determined that the suspect used a rock to break a window and enter the building before stealing cigarettes and rolling papers and left the scene by foot, according to the release.

Yemassee Police requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene Unit, and law enforcement began to canvas the area. Officers and deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious person...seen behind Love’s Travel Stops,” according to Yemassee Police.

This person has been identified by Yemassee Police as Zackery Nathan Williams, 36, of Sumter. Williams was arrested and has been charged with Burglary and is being held in the Hampton County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Thomas Berry (Chatham County Jail)
Man, pregnant girlfriend held at gunpoint in Chatham Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her
Julius Hall
Port Wentworth mayoral candidate’s qualification challenged due to previous prison sentence
Stewart (left) and Michael (right in white shirt) Parnell during the salmonella outbreak trial.
Convicted Ga. peanut executives to request vacated or shortened sentences

Latest News

Gift cards given to recipients at Statesboro vaccine clinic
Gift cards given to recipients at Statesboro vaccine clinic
Gift cards given to recipients at Statesboro vaccine clinic
Gift cards given to recipients at Statesboro vaccine clinic
South Carolina leads nation in rate of new COVID-19 cases
South Carolina leads nation in rate of new COVID-19 cases
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 4,300 new...
SC reports more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths
South Carolina leads nation in rate of new COVID-19 cases