Man arrested after burglary of tobacco products valued at $2500 in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - Yemassee Police and Hampton County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after $2,500-worth of tobacco products were stolen from a gas station, according to a release from Yemassee Police.

Officers with the Yemassee Police Department and deputies with the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a burglary at the BP gas station on Lane Street around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. Law enforcement determined that the suspect used a rock to break a window and enter the building before stealing cigarettes and rolling papers and left the scene by foot, according to the release.

Yemassee Police requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene Unit, and law enforcement began to canvas the area. Officers and deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious person...seen behind Love’s Travel Stops,” according to Yemassee Police.

This person has been identified by Yemassee Police as Zackery Nathan Williams, 36, of Sumter. Williams was arrested and has been charged with Burglary and is being held in the Hampton County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

