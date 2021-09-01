Sky Cams
Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company.

“We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We will continue to generate data and transparently share to support governments and regulators as they make evidence-based decisions regarding future vaccination strategies.”

In mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid a surge in the highly contagious delta variant.

Pfizer is also seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker said last week it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

