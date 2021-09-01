Savannah dancer earns scholarship to prestigious ballet training program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people take ballet classes growing up but very few have what it takes to make it in the highly competitive world of ballet.

But one local dancer has proved himself to be worthy of a spot among some of the best in the world.

A student at Kelly and Company studios has recently received a full year scholarship to the prestigious Joffrey Ballet training program in Chicago.

Andre McGregor II won this scholarship at the finals of a dance competition in Tampa, Fla.

While the competition did help him get the scholarship. It was the lifetime of hard work that prepared him for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It makes me feel amazing. It makes me feel excited. I can’t wait. So pumped, to you know, start something that I’ve been working for. Working forwards for so long. I’ve been dancing since I was a child. First time at my mom’s wedding when I was one year old,” McGregor said.

McGregor will be heading off to Chicago to start this amazing opportunity. He hopes this experience will prepare him to get a position as a professional dancer.

