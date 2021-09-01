Swimply app helps swimmers find safe, private pools to rent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Have you ever heard of Swimply? It’s like Airbnb, but instead of people renting out their homes - they rent out their pools.

Due to the pandemic, some people are cautious about going to public pools and are looking for a more private space. So, the Swimply app gives families the isolation they want while bringing in homeowners extra cash in their pockets.

Pool owners say it’s like your home away from home. From lounge chairs to a 21-foot movie screen, or to a basketball court and a hidden trail that leads to a waterfall.

“You don’t share it with anybody,” pool owner Joel Haywood said. “I “Really wanted to think about what it would be like going to a five-star resort pool somewhere in the Caribbean.”

And Haywood says it’s something people wish they’d known about a whole lot sooner.

“They (families) don’t have a place to entertain or take the kids and especially during a pandemic, folks are wanting to be a lot more careful,” he explained.

That’s why families are searching for private spaces. He says the space can be rented for events like pool parties or even family time.

“Unlike having chase lounge chairs or parking or a massive amount of people, this is yours. It’s as private as you want it. You can have 3 people or 40 people,” Haywood said.

And it brings in big bucks for pool owners looking to make some extra cash in a pandemic. Haywood says some people have been known to make $10-15,000 a month just by renting out their pools.

But the main thing is to offer people in the community a relaxing place to take in a breath of fresh air. Because home is where the pool is, even if that means your neighbor’s backyard.

Right now there are nearly 15 different private pools in our area you can rent out. You can download the swimply app or go online to the app’s website to find out more information.

