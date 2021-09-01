Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager has been charged with the murder of three people in Bulloch County on the Fourth of July.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a 16-year-old from East Point, Ga., is charged with three counts of felony murder.

Brittany Sneed, Travis Sneed, and Kristina Soles were found dead on July 4 in Statesboro.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Augusta YDC on unrelated charges. This case is still active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.