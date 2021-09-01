Top Teacher: Michael Bell

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I just want to see that light bulb come on where our students are excited to learn,” Michael Bell said.

Bell teaches earth science to 6th graders at Myers Middle School in Savannah.

“I started, I worked in labs for a long time, both of my parents are teachers, and my parents told me, maybe you should try it, I think you will be good at it. I gave it a try and here I am,” Bell said.

Bell grew up in Savannah and knows that making a connection with each student is so important.

“If you have one student remember you, I have an English teacher at Jenkins High School, I remember her, she’s on my Facebook, and she still corrects my English. It’s wonderful to have that kind of connection to have that connection to teachers that you have been out of there classroom 30 years. and she still corrects me. I want to have that feeling and connection with my kids,” Bell said.

“Mr. Bell is an excellent teacher he’s very energetic, he knows students, they don’t care what you know until they know you care about them. He does an excellent job of building relationships not only with the students but also with their families,” Principal Marcus Scott said.

“I just want to make an impact on my kids. Make sure that they become successful, that they can do things to help our community become better,” Bell said.

