SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teamed up with the health department and St. Joseph’s/Candler to host a vaccine clinic at Beach High School on Wednesday.

It’s the latest effort to make access to the vaccine even easier for faculty and staff.

Beach High School students had to shift back to virtual learning this week because of a positive COVID cases among staff and students. School district leaders say the more people they can help get vaccinated, the sooner they’ll be able to look at peeling back restrictions.

This clinic is the latest effort by Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools to put vaccine doses where more people can easily get to them.

“We don’t want them to have to search around. We want them to be able to come right to one of our facilities and get their vaccine,” SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said.

First in line Wednesday was school district employee, Shelonda Dumpson. She explained why she decided to get her vaccine this morning.

“My daughter has congestive heart failure. So, I don’t want to risk it at all, and then plus, I work inside the school with a lot of children. So, I have to protect me and her as well. I just got over my fear and said, let me go ahead and do it,” Dumpson said.

The school district is planning more vaccine clinics at other locations, including back at Beach High School. Wednesday, more than 200 vaccine doses were made available.

The school district’s communication office said there was a steady flow of people coming in. We’re waiting to hear back on exactly how many doses were administered.

