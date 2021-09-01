Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | Spotty rain, breezy winds in the forecast

First Alert Weather
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild and breezy morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. It’s breezy and there are a few spotty rain showers around.

The spotty chance of rain lingers, off and on, in the forecast through the afternoon.

Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. It’ll be breezy to windy. The chance of rain drops to near zero this evening around Savannah, but we could see a couple more showers sneak in from the west late this evening and tonight.

Thursday’s chance of rain is minimal. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s to 90 Thursday afternoon, under plenty of sunshine. Slightly cooler afternoons and much drier air builds in heading into the holiday weekend.

We’re looking at some of the coolest morning since June across our area Saturday and Sunday with a dry, mostly sunny forecast.

Get outside and enjoy this weekend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday,

Cutter

