4 people injured in explosion at Hazlehurst Wood Pellets

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple employees were injured after an explosion at Hazlehurst Wood Pellets.

Four employees were injured and in the hospital, with two having to be airlifted. One of the victims drove to the hospital by private car with a hand injury.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Fire Chief Charles Wasdin isn’t 100 percent on the cause right now, but he believes some pellets may have over heated, the product on it ignited, then there was a big flash and explosion.

The Hazlehurst Post was able to get pictures of the front gate but were not allowed at the scene.

Hazelhurst-Jeff Davis Fire and Rescue crews remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

Chief Wasdin says they were able to maintain it well because a year or so ago the company spent money on a suppression system. He says it did what it was supposed to do, therefore it saved potential lives of both employees and firefighters, as well as saving them time putting out the fire.

