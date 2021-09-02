Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition

FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al...
FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al Capone, in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida house that gangster Al Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans.

The Miami Herald reported Thursday that the new owners of the nine-bedroom Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer.

FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by...
FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

One of the owners, developer Todd Glaser, told the Herald the home, which is about 3 feet below sea level, has flood damage and standing water underneath it.

The new owners plan to build a two-story modern spec home with 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a Jacuzzi, spa and sauna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Thomas Berry (Chatham County Jail)
Man, pregnant girlfriend held at gunpoint in Chatham Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Ga. Rep. Carl Gilliard reacts after couple held at gunpoint
Rep. Gilliard says Chatham Co. couple held at gunpoint is example why change to citizen’s arrest law was important
An accident on Wednesday shut down the eastbound lanes of I-16. Chatham Emergency Management...
Eastbound lanes of I-16 reopen after accident with serious injuries
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center,...
Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion restriction
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare