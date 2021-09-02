Daniel Ellis Frazier, SCCPSS teacher, dies at 48

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Daniel Ellis Frazier, a teacher at Groves High School, died on Friday, August 27 at Memorial Health University Medical Center at the age of 48.

Services will be held at Adams Funeral Services in Savannah. The viewing at the funeral home is scheduled for Friday, September 3 from noon to 4:00 p.m. The viewing prior to the funeral will be held on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church in Savannah. The funeral is scheduled on Saturday, September 4 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church.

He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.

