Former Brunswick district attorney indicted on charges for hindering Ahmaud Arbery case investigation

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - A former district attorney has been indicted on charges related to the investigation of the Ahmaud Arbery case.

According to Georgia Office of the Attorney General, former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson has been indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer.

“Our office is committed to ensuring those who are entrusted to serve are carrying out their duties ethically and honestly,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a prepared statement. “We thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Grand Jury for their hard work. While an indictment was returned today, our file is not closed, and we will continue to investigate in order to pursue justice.”

According to the indictment, Johnson “violated the above provision of her oath of District Attorney by showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.”

The indictment also states that Johnson hindered two Glynn County Police Department officers by directing that Travis McMichael was not placed under arrest on the day Arbery was shot and killed.

Violation of oath of public officer is a felony that carries 1-5 years. Obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer is a misdemeanor that carries up to 12 months.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in this investigation.

LINK >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

