JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Free meals will be available to Jasper County School District students during virtual learning on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The school district says students will be able to pick up meals at the bus loop on Tuesday, Sept. 7 between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.