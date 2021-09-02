Game of the Week: Vidalia vs. ECI

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia will host the Bulldogs of ECI Friday night in our WTOC End Zone Game of the week.

ECI has started their season 1-1 with a win over Savannah Christian and a loss to Country Day - both in tight games.

This will be the season opener for the Indians who finished 7-3 overall last year.

The Bulldogs tell us their strength is the leadership of their upperclassmen, while the Indians are a young squad in this 1-A vs. 2-A matchup - both coaches are using Friday night as a measuring stick for their teams.

“Our non-region games with Savannah Christian and Country Day, and then with Vidalia, we thought, you know, this would kind of be a good way to gauge and see where we’re at and figure out what we need to work on,” said Chris Kearson, ECI Head Football Coach.

“We’ve got some good athletes on the perimeter, we’re hoping to get them in space some. They’re a really, really good football team. They’re different a little bit than the ECI of old, they’ve got some great athletes on the perimeter, but, you know, we like our match-ups and we’re hoping to exploit them,” said Jason Cameron, Vidalia Head Football Coach.

Coach Chris Kearson did say they’d be down at least two players due to COVID.

That one kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Vidalia. We’ll have coverage on The End Zone beginning at 11:20 p.m.

