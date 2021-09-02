Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Game of the Week: Vidalia vs. ECI

Game of the Week
Game of the Week(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia will host the Bulldogs of ECI Friday night in our WTOC End Zone Game of the week.

ECI has started their season 1-1 with a win over Savannah Christian and a loss to Country Day - both in tight games.

This will be the season opener for the Indians who finished 7-3 overall last year.

The Bulldogs tell us their strength is the leadership of their upperclassmen, while the Indians are a young squad in this 1-A vs. 2-A matchup - both coaches are using Friday night as a measuring stick for their teams.

“Our non-region games with Savannah Christian and Country Day, and then with Vidalia, we thought, you know, this would kind of be a good way to gauge and see where we’re at and figure out what we need to work on,” said Chris Kearson, ECI Head Football Coach.

“We’ve got some good athletes on the perimeter, we’re hoping to get them in space some. They’re a really, really good football team. They’re different a little bit than the ECI of old, they’ve got some great athletes on the perimeter, but, you know, we like our match-ups and we’re hoping to exploit them,” said Jason Cameron, Vidalia Head Football Coach.

Coach Chris Kearson did say they’d be down at least two players due to COVID.

That one kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Vidalia. We’ll have coverage on The End Zone beginning at 11:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Thomas Berry (Chatham County Jail)
Man, pregnant girlfriend held at gunpoint in Chatham Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Ga. Rep. Carl Gilliard reacts after couple held at gunpoint
Rep. Gilliard says Chatham Co. couple held at gunpoint is example why change to citizen’s arrest law was important
An accident on Wednesday shut down the eastbound lanes of I-16. Chatham Emergency Management...
Eastbound lanes of I-16 reopen after accident with serious injuries
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

May River Sharks senior quarterback Garvin Douglas after scoring on a two-point conversion...
Sharks swim past Hartsville during Saturday showdown
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
SAVANNAH VS GSIC
SAVANNAH VS GSIC
End Zone: High school football scores for Aug. 27