Hampton Co. hit hard by COVID-19 Delta Variant

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As we continue to look at how COVID-19 is affecting our local communities, one in the South Carolina Lowcountry is struggling particularly hard with the Delta Variant.

Hampton County has the second highest rate of COVID cases in all of South Carolina right now, coming in at a rate of 1847 per 100,000, and they’ve only got one hospital to deal with the surge.

“The hospital is full and they have lost several patients, they have a lot of their staff that is out, that is sick with COVID,” said Susanne Peeples, Hampton County Emergency Management Director.

The main healthcare provider in crisis amid a spike in cases. The 7 day moving average in the county, now at its highest point ever. The disease wreaking havoc in more ways than one.

“It takes a toll on everybody from the hospital, to the coroners office, all the way down to EMS, law-enforcement... we’re all working this and we’ve got to get a handle on it.”

Peeples detailed the toll it took on one particular county staffer.

“We have a paramedic here... He was out for 21 days. He was very sick that his wife had to help him get up and down. His words to me today were ‘if I had not have taken the vaccine I would not be here.’”

Unfortunately, Peeples also saw the dangers of COVID closer to home.

“I buried my second family member today, unvaccinated from COVID... it was a week.”

That story is becoming more and more common in Hampton County. According to Peeples, they had four deaths called Wednesday. At this point her hope is dwindling.

“We’re gonna see hopefully a decrease in this. I’m praying for that to come, but right now the light at the end of the tunnel is not as bright as I’d like for it to be.”

After all she and the county have been through in recent weeks, Peeples pleaded that people in her area get vaccinated. Those interested can get their vaccine at the Hampton Regional Medical Center next Friday.

