Home destroyed by fire on Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort

Beaufort house fire
Beaufort house fire(Burton Fire District)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort County.

According to the Burton Fire District on Twitter, the fire broke out Thursday morning in the area of 79 Parris Island Gateway between Broad River Boulevard and Coinbow Loop.

Lanes of PI Gateway are currently blocked and delays can be expected.

