Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

How did the Lowcountry school districts fare in S.C.’s state report card?

By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Education released the state report card this week that details how each county and school did in the 2020-2021 school year.

There’s a lot of information in this state report card but we want to show some particularly interesting pieces of data.

First, the percentage of students who met or exceeded grade level last year. As the numbers show, Beaufort County had 45.3 percent of students at or above grade level for language arts, Hampton One 35.8 percent and Jasper County 17.2 percent. For perspective, the state average was 42.6 percent.

Right below that we’ve got math. State average here is 37.3 percent, so again Beaufort County students did better than state average, Hampton One just a bit below, and Jasper students more than 25 percent under the state’s average.

We know students weren’t in the classroom for a lot of last year, which could be to blame for those numbers, but on a brighter note the graduation rates for all three districts tell a good story.

The state average for graduation is 83.3 percent and as you can see, all three Lowcountry counties exceeded that last year. Not only that, but if you look down here you can see that the Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper districts all increased their graduation rate from the previous year as well.

The last piece of data we want to show you mostly affects Jasper County.

For the percent of teachers who returned from the year before, the Jasper County School District saw an 8.1 percent drop year over year. To put that into perspective, the other Lowcountry districts didn’t change by more than 2 percent.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Thomas Berry (Chatham County Jail)
Man, pregnant girlfriend held at gunpoint in Chatham Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Ga. Rep. Carl Gilliard reacts after couple held at gunpoint
Rep. Gilliard says Chatham Co. couple held at gunpoint is example why change to citizen’s arrest law was important
An accident on Wednesday shut down the eastbound lanes of I-16. Chatham Emergency Management...
Eastbound lanes of I-16 reopen after accident with serious injuries
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Process begins for redistricting Chatham County with new Census data
Process begins for redistricting Chatham County with new Census data
Process begins for redistricting Chatham County with new Census data
Process begins for redistricting Chatham County with new Census data
The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the state’s ban on mask mandates in a ruling that...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ban on mask mandates in Columbia ruling
State employees encouraged to get COVID vaccinated during day off Friday
State employees encouraged to get COVID vaccinated during day off Friday
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island preparing for Labor Day weekend