How did the Lowcountry school districts fare in S.C.’s state report card?

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Education released the state report card this week that details how each county and school did in the 2020-2021 school year.

There’s a lot of information in this state report card but we want to show some particularly interesting pieces of data.

First, the percentage of students who met or exceeded grade level last year. As the numbers show, Beaufort County had 45.3 percent of students at or above grade level for language arts, Hampton One 35.8 percent and Jasper County 17.2 percent. For perspective, the state average was 42.6 percent.

Right below that we’ve got math. State average here is 37.3 percent, so again Beaufort County students did better than state average, Hampton One just a bit below, and Jasper students more than 25 percent under the state’s average.

We know students weren’t in the classroom for a lot of last year, which could be to blame for those numbers, but on a brighter note the graduation rates for all three districts tell a good story.

The state average for graduation is 83.3 percent and as you can see, all three Lowcountry counties exceeded that last year. Not only that, but if you look down here you can see that the Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper districts all increased their graduation rate from the previous year as well.

The last piece of data we want to show you mostly affects Jasper County.

For the percent of teachers who returned from the year before, the Jasper County School District saw an 8.1 percent drop year over year. To put that into perspective, the other Lowcountry districts didn’t change by more than 2 percent.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.