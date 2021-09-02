Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated.

Three of the deaths are considered storm-related, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release.

The agency said its investigators were “expelled” from the private property on Tuesday, preventing them from fully investigating.

“We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility,” the department said, adding that it is working to find safe places for all 843 residents, beginning with the most vulnerable.

The nursing home residents were evacuated from seven facilities around Louisiana.

Few other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Thomas Berry (Chatham County Jail)
Man, pregnant girlfriend held at gunpoint in Chatham Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Ga. Rep. Carl Gilliard reacts after couple held at gunpoint
Rep. Gilliard says Chatham Co. couple held at gunpoint is example why change to citizen’s arrest law was important
An accident on Wednesday shut down the eastbound lanes of I-16. Chatham Emergency Management...
Eastbound lanes of I-16 reopen after accident with serious injuries
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 30 after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
*
Donate blood with the Blood Connection blood drive
Tybee Island preparing for Labor Day weekend
Tybee Island preparing for Labor Day weekend