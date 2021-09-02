Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Can you feel that? It’s a cold front sliding in from the north. It should be south of most our cities by 7:47pm sunset, which will allow cooler drier air to slide in behind it. It’ll be a bit of slow build as well with the coolest air arriving this weekend.

For the rest of the afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds and dry for those of you in Bluffton, Hilton Head, Springfield, Hampton and Statesboro. There will be spotty downpours from Savannah and south through the I-95 corridor and back through Altamaha country. Any rain even storms will dissipate near sunset.

Daybreak Friday: Mostly sunny with temps 65-73 inland to the coast, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies as High pressure builds in. Dew points Friday afternoon will dip into the low to mid 50s inland and the low to mid 60s along the coastal counties. That’s going to feel fantastic!

Daybreak Saturday will be coolest morning of the forecast with low temperatures dipping into the low 60s inland and upper 60s along I-95, and the beaches at 70°. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Sunday another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies, morning lows in the middle 60s and afternoon highs near 90°.

There’s a slight chance for some showers on Labor Day; I wouldn’t be too worried at this point, but the humidity will begin creeping up and temps will be on the rise with morning lows near 70° and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Marine: This afternoon...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2-3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms. Tonight...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft and a slight chance of showers and tstms in the evening. FRIDAY...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 3 ft. FRIDAY NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 ft. SATURDAY...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 ft. SATURDAY NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight, seas 2-3 ft. SUNDAY...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2-3 ft. MON...SW winds 10 kt, seas 2-3 ft.

Hurricane Larry will continue to gain strength over the weekend and become a major hurricane, a CAT4 by Sunday. It will still be more than 600 miles away from Bermuda on Tuesday morning.

Stay safe!

JErtle