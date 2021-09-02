Neighbor rescues woman attacked by alligator on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A neighbor helped rescue a woman from an alligator on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

According to law enforcement, a woman was walking her dog after 8 a.m. Thursday at Hilton Head Plantation and got attacked by an alligator. The woman was able to escape when a neighbor came out and hit the gator with a shovel.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Savannah with serious leg injuries. The dog is fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Natural Resources responded and captured the alligator.

