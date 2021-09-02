Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Neighbor rescues woman attacked by alligator on Hilton Head Island

FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.
FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.(Pexels/Generic graphic)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A neighbor helped rescue a woman from an alligator on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

According to law enforcement, a woman was walking her dog after 8 a.m. Thursday at Hilton Head Plantation and got attacked by an alligator. The woman was able to escape when a neighbor came out and hit the gator with a shovel.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Savannah with serious leg injuries. The dog is fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Natural Resources responded and captured the alligator.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Thomas Berry (Chatham County Jail)
Man, pregnant girlfriend held at gunpoint in Chatham Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Ga. Rep. Carl Gilliard reacts after couple held at gunpoint
Rep. Gilliard says Chatham Co. couple held at gunpoint is example why change to citizen’s arrest law was important
An accident on Wednesday shut down the eastbound lanes of I-16. Chatham Emergency Management...
Eastbound lanes of I-16 reopen after accident with serious injuries
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Beaufort house fire
Home destroyed by fire on Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 5,000 new...
SC reports more than 5,200 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 5,229 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths Thursday
Free meals available to Jasper County School District students