Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Effingham Co.

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 2, drive-thru style COVID-19 testing will be offered at no cost in...
Starting on Thursday, Sept. 2, drive-thru style COVID-19 testing will be offered at no cost in the parking lot of Effingham Health Systems in Springfield.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Covid cases in Effingham County continue to be at the peak of what we have seen during the entire pandemic.

With high transmission rates and low vaccination rates throughout the county, Effingham Health Systems are being stretched thin. Hospital staff say they have never seen anything like this and are urging the community to get vaccinated.

Right now, 38-percent of the population in Effingham County have at least one dose, and 33-percent are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average is at 106.3. On Wednesday, there were 88 new cases reported and two deaths in the county.

With continued cases, Effingham Health Systems are still all hands on deck and are asking for patience from the community as they work to keep up with the demand.

“It has definitely been busier than we have ever been and we have all been stretched more than any healthcare worker thought that they would be, but we signed up to do this for a reason and our leadership is there to support us. They have done lots of things to boost moral from ice cream trucks to lunches to having counselors on-site so that we can talk through the tough times,” said Kameron Huffman, Director of Pharmacy.

Huffman says some relief is on the way with a new option for testing in Effingham County. Starting on Thursday, Sept. 2, drive-thru style COVID-19 testing will be offered in the parking lot of Effingham Health Systems (459 Ga-119, Springfield, GA 31329), across from the west entrance to the hospital. Enter the hospital campus off First Street to access the testing site. The free COVID-19 tests will be offered weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (or until the site has reached daily capacity). You do not need an appointment for testing, but pre-registration is strongly recommended.

For faster service at the site, please pre-register and complete the registration form online here.

For additional COVID-19 testing information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Thomas Berry (Chatham County Jail)
Man, pregnant girlfriend held at gunpoint in Chatham Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
An accident on Wednesday shut down the eastbound lanes of I-16. Chatham Emergency Management...
Eastbound lanes of I-16 reopen after accident with serious injuries
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Fort Stewart/HAAF soldiers prohibited from going to bars, night clubs - regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

Latest News

Parents of Pre-K students react to Long County’s decision to return to in-person learning
Parents of Pre-K students react to Long County’s decision to return to in-person learning
Vaccine clinic at Beach High School
Vaccine clinic at Beach High School on Wednesday
Long County Schools release plan for re-opening
Long County Schools release plan for re-opening
South Carolina leads nation in rate of new COVID-19 cases
South Carolina leads nation in rate of new COVID-19 cases