New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Covid cases in Effingham County continue to be at the peak of what we have seen during the entire pandemic.

With high transmission rates and low vaccination rates throughout the county, Effingham Health Systems are being stretched thin. Hospital staff say they have never seen anything like this and are urging the community to get vaccinated.

Right now, 38-percent of the population in Effingham County have at least one dose, and 33-percent are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average is at 106.3. On Wednesday, there were 88 new cases reported and two deaths in the county.

With continued cases, Effingham Health Systems are still all hands on deck and are asking for patience from the community as they work to keep up with the demand.

“It has definitely been busier than we have ever been and we have all been stretched more than any healthcare worker thought that they would be, but we signed up to do this for a reason and our leadership is there to support us. They have done lots of things to boost moral from ice cream trucks to lunches to having counselors on-site so that we can talk through the tough times,” said Kameron Huffman, Director of Pharmacy.

Huffman says some relief is on the way with a new option for testing in Effingham County. Starting on Thursday, Sept. 2, drive-thru style COVID-19 testing will be offered in the parking lot of Effingham Health Systems (459 Ga-119, Springfield, GA 31329), across from the west entrance to the hospital. Enter the hospital campus off First Street to access the testing site. The free COVID-19 tests will be offered weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (or until the site has reached daily capacity). You do not need an appointment for testing, but pre-registration is strongly recommended.

