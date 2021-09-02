Parents, community members raise concerns over spread of COVID in Effingham Co. Schools

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a small gathering of concerned parents and community members Thursday who are hoping to send a big message in the Effingham County School District.

“Here in Effingham County we have so many kids who are being exposed to this virus,” said overseer Richard Garvin.

One of their many complaints, the lack of a masking requirement for students.

“If you got twenty or thirty kids piled up in one class, you’re looking for problems,” said Garvin.

A concern echoed by parents in the district, like David Rose.

“Community spread is happening and a lot of it is taking place through the schools.”

In fact, he claims the constant spread in the district has had a direct impact on his youngest son.

“He has been to school, I think, only four or five days out of the entire school year so far.”

While Rose himself doesn’t know if virtual learning is the solution, he feels it should at least be an option.

“That’s a way to get some of the students out of the schools and reduce numbers and again, stop community spread.”

Stopping the spread, something they understand won’t be easy, “but at some point, leaders have to make hard and tough decisions. So, that’s what we’re asking the school board to do today. You’re elected for a reason, lead,” said Rose.

We did reach out to Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford for comment:

“I want to first thank our staff, students, and families for their ongoing support and for the patience from our community as our school district maneuvers through a challenging start to the year. Despite various bumps in the road, one common denominator that keeps both parents and school staff members moving in the same direction is the care and commitment we have for our children. As we navigated through Covid-19 last school year, we were able to learn and make adjustments to protocols and processes to hopefully help us this year. Although some of our students experienced success in a virtual model last school year, most of our students needed in-person instruction to have success academically, socially and emotionally. Our teachers did a tremendous job in planning and establishing a virtual model for success. Unfortunately, asking our staff to operate both models with fidelity became difficult to say the least. The School District agrees with the Department of Public Health in that students, parents, and communities benefit from in-person learning. Therefore, we have continued our processes of cleaning, disinfecting, and socially distancing as practicable as possible to ensure in-person learning takes place. The district has partnered with Ecovasive Infectious Control, spraying every classroom, office, cafeteria, gymnasium, common areas, and buses prior to Day 1 of school to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. The District has also used our Clorox 360 machines each day and on the weekend to spray schools that were hot spots. Our teachers and staff members clean throughout the day. As we saw numbers rise, we asked our staff and visitors to wear masks and we highly encourage our students to do so as well. This week has seen a drop in positive cases and it is our hope that trend continues. It is our goal to continue in-person learning while working to ensure a safe school environment with flexibility where possible. We ask our families to reach out to us with questions and concerns so that we can communicate with each other and work through this pandemic together.

As a reminder, the Effingham County School District will be closed Friday, September 3rd. It is our hope, our staff and students will use this time off as an opportunity to rest and recharge. The one day closure will also allow for individuals to get vaccinated if they choose to. Thanks again for allowing us to serve the boys and girls of Effingham County.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.