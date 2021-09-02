Process begins for redistricting Chatham County with new Census data

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County commissioners and Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board members are learning what work lies ahead for redistricting and reapportionment following the release of final 2020 Census data.

According to the Metropolitan Planning Commission, all school board and commission districts will be affected.

Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis set the tone at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting.

“We will not be drawing lines today. We will be getting to know the process,” Ellis said.

Commissioners and Board of Education members, along with their respective administrators and legal teams, lined the sides of the room, listening in as Metropolitan Planning Commission Executive Director Melanie Wilson explained the process of using Census data to re-balance Chatham County’s eight districts.

“First we look at the population. That is first and foremost. And then we go back and look at what the distribution of race and ethnicity and things of that nature,” Wilson said.

According to the latest Census data, the county’s population climbed from around 265,000 to 295,000 people over the last 10 years. Experiencing the most growth, is the western edges of Chatham County, which include districts seven and eight.

From 2010 to 2020, the seventh rose 22 percent. The eighth district rose 44 percent, from around 33,000 people to over 46,000 people.

But the districts have to be balanced out to where there are approximately 36,911 people in each to make sure there’s equal representation.

Chatham County Manager Lee Smith explained what that means will mean for the areas represented by each elected leader in the room.

“Some of you are going to gain, and some of you are going to lose. That’s just the name of the game, and name of the population, and we’re growing. Which is an awesome thing, but Dr. Levett, we’re feeling the pain of growth,” Smith said.

Re-drawing district lines may also create more split polling locations for voters, where the poll with have ballot combinations.

The final Census data will be in at the end of this month. And in the coming weeks, Board of Education members will meet with their counterparts on County Commission to talk with MPC leaders about the process of balancing each district.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.