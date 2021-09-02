SCAD Museum of Art debuts new exhibits for fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you love hair, history, jewelry and art, there are a couple of new exhibits on display right now in Savannah that you’ll want to check out.

The SCAD Museum of Art’s newest collections are now open to the public.

SCAD Museum of Art Curator Ben Tollefson joined us on Morning Break to share more about them. First is White Wig, by Meryhl Levisse. From the SCAD MOA Website:

Mehryl Levisse’s multifaceted practice explores notions of subjectivity and identity related to queer experience. Using gendered symbols and imagery associated with pageantry, masquerade, and cabaret, the artist produces an extravagant visual language that interrogates commonly accepted conceptions of masculinity and femininity. Levisse’s performances and installations act as stages on which gender is remixed and obfuscated. Serving as emcee, the artist orchestrates space to question the limits of the body and the societal codes that constitute how we behave.

Also on display is Ring Redux: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection. From the SCAD MOA website:

Ring Redux: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection presents more than 100 avant-garde rings by artists who have reinvented the age-old and enduring jewelry form with a distinctively contemporary sensibility. The exhibition highlights exceptional acquisitions made across more than five decades by one of the most influential collectors of 20th- and 21st-century art jewelry. Reflecting Lewin’s openness to new artistic ideas, the collection reveals the pluralism of contemporary jewelry, resonating with aesthetic developments in art and design, craft and technology.

For more details and ticket information, visit the SCAD Museum of Art website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.