SCCPSS Superintendent: ‘We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.’

By Sean Evans
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools have spent the first few weeks of school navigating through the effects of positive COVID cases among staff and students, and those having to quarantine.

According to the latest available data that came out last week, nearly three percent of students and district personnel had positive COVID tests.

And about 12 and a half percent of students and staff were in quarantine.

WTOC is talking with school district leaders to see what measures they’re taking to keep in-person learning going.

While one school has temporarily reverted to all-virtual since the start of the school year, SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says there are no plans for the entire district to do so, and explained why.

“Schools being open is critical to making sure that families are able to get to work, that families can sustain themselves. So we put a lot into making sure the schools are open,” said Dr. Levett.

Dr. Levett said she knows keeping schools open can be challenging, but put into perspective, the number of students and staff in quarantine is a small percentage. And if the school district does shut down in-person learning to go all-virtual, it would impact more than 25,000 families.

“While we have concerns, we’re continuing to push vaccinations and other mitigation strategies.”

Dr. Levett added they will not stay open to the detriment of anyone’s health.

She said the District is also looking at expanding virtual options for students.

“We’re continuing to make adjustments if we need to. We are looking at offering more virtual options for those parents who say I simply am not comfortable with sending my child, and we hope to unveil those next week,” Dr. Levett said.

Dr. Levett reiterated, though, the District’s intention is to stay open.

“I will just tell you, the school district will stay open. We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

